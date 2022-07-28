NZ cycling team suffers cruel injury blow on eve of Comm Games

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

The New Zealand cycling team has suffered a cruel blow in the build-up to this year's Commonwealth Games with Ally Wollaston likely unable to compete due to an injury suffered while riding for her professional road team.

Michaela Drummond, Ally Wollaston, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shield at the 2019 Cycling World Cup.

Michaela Drummond, Ally Wollaston, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shield at the 2019 Cycling World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

The NZOC confirmed Wednesday Wollaston, riding for her Dutch pro road team AG Insurance-NXTG Racing, crashed on stage two of the Tour de France Femme yesterday and sustained an injury to her wrist.

"She is having further medical tests today but is unlikely to be able to compete on the track at Commonwealth Games starting on Friday," the NZOC said.

The 21-year-old, a former world junior track champion and current under-23 road champion, was meant to only race the first three stages of this year's Tour de France Femme before leaving to commit to the Commonwealth Games.

Wollaston had been selected for both the track, which starts this Friday in London, and the road race on the final day of competition in Birmingham.

Cycling New Zealand High Performance Director, Amy Taylor said they are currently in working through implications for the road and track teams but the biggest issue they face is that the reserve riders named for Birmingham were both men.

The biggest issue will be the void left by Wollaston in the women's 4000m team pursuit with Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman with other female riders in the wider New Zealand cycling team unlikely able to step in.

The 4000m pursuit sees teams of four complete 16 laps of the velodrome while racing both the clock and opposition on the side of the track.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Scott Robertson: I want to coach two nations to World Cup glory

2

Govt approves four new GIB alternatives amid shortage

3

Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

4

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

5

TVNZ news boss quits after review finds failures recruiting Santamaria

Latest Stories

Ukraine forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south

NZ cycling team suffers cruel injury blow on eve of Comm Games

40 Christchurch schools still need earthquake repairs

Trump, Pence speeches put stark Republican divide on display

Two dead following Northland crash

Related Stories

Ones to watch: Kiwis chasing Commonwealth glory in Birmingham

High hopes for NZ swimmer Clareburt at Commonwealth Games

Pascoe plays camp mum as Clareburt eyes Commonwealth success

Birmingham 2022: NZ's gold medal prospect you've never heard of

Top Stories

Scott Robertson: I want to coach two nations to World Cup glory

Ones to watch: Kiwis chasing Commonwealth glory in Birmingham

Injured Tu’ungafasi replaced by Crusaders strongman for SA tour

All Blacks 'not panicking' says Foster as he avoids resignation talk