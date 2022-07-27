Video: Dunedin student surfs flooded Water of Leith

A keen Dunedin surfer has made the most of the flooded Water of Leith, managing to catch a ride in the surging river.

It comes following a period of heavy rain on the east coast of the South Island, which saw the usually calm river threatening to overflow.

Warnings that the river could burst its banks resulted in 36 local properties being evacuated on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, flooding forced the closure of State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Palmerston and SH1 at Waimate between Galletlys and Lower Hook roads.

More than 20 roads are closed across the Waitaki District and multiple schools in Dunedin are closed.

There was no major flooding overnight, however Dunedin Civil Defence Emergency Management are continuing to "keep an eye" on streams and rivers.