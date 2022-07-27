Southern floods prompt Canterbury warning as sewage overflows

Authorities are warning Canterbury residents to avoid contact with beaches, rivers and floodwater for two days, due to the risk of contaminated water caused by sewage overflow.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Matthew Reid said the recent heavy rain has resulted in added pressure on sewerage systems, resulting in overflows into waterways.

“Flood waters may have been contaminated with sewage and the most important thing to remember when cleaning up is to practise basic hand hygiene,” Reid said.

The warning comes as a band of rain falling between Monday night and Tuesday night plunged Canterbury into the wettest July on record, with a third of the annual rain falling in a month.

It was the only region hit, with flooding forced the closure of State Highway 1 at Seddon in Marlborough on Tuesday as wet weather hit many parts of the South Island.

By Wednesday, those who had to leave their homes in Dunedin due to the risk of flooding could return but some main roads in Otago remain closed.

Reid said Te Mana Ora (Community and Public Health) has issued a warning asking people to avoid contact with the remaining floodwater.

“In general people should avoid rivers and beaches for at least two days after any significant rainfall event. It’s not safe to drink water from rivers or use the rivers or estuary for recreational activities.

“Always wash your hands using soap after being in contact with contaminated water, and after cleaning up areas affected by flooding. It’s also important not to allow children to play in flood-affected areas until the clean-up is complete."

For more detailed information visit the Ministry of Health website.