Rotorua teacher 'who's like an aunty' goes extra mile for students

This week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, Chris Bow from Rotorua, lives and breathes love and support for the tamariki at Westbrook School where she's a teacher aide.

A double amputee due to a rare medical condition and a wheelchair user, she frequently goes the extra mile for the students.

Each day, rain or shine, sleet or snow, she is out supervising the school crossing on a very busy road.

She is there with a warm greeting, a hug and words of welcome in the morning and a cheery farewell in the afternoon.

New ZealandHawke's BayEducation

