Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

Source: 1News

An Auckland couple have been left in shock after winning $7.3 million in Saturday's $14 million Powerball draw.

Lotto tickets.

Lotto tickets. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, found out about the multi-million dollar win after checking the MyLotto app on Sunday.

“I noticed I had four numbers and thought that was pretty cool, then when I saw the last few circle, and the winning music played, I was completely bewildered," said the woman.

"It was a really surreal moment."

After spending some time making sure it was true, the pair decided to celebrate their good fortune.

“There was no way I was cooking after finding that out, so we ordered takeaways and opened a bottle of bubbles we’d been saving in the fridge," the woman said.

The couple are planning to take some time to decide what to do with their winnings, but already have some ideas.

"We need to sit down and have a proper chat, but we do know we’re going to pay off our mortgage and do some renovations to start with.”

Saturday's $14 million Powerball jackpot was shared with a Timaru man, who also took home $7.3 million.

READ MORE: Timaru man 'sat bolt upright' after $7.3 million Lotto win

It's the 10th time Powerball First Division has been struck in 2022.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii amid cost of living crisis

2

Scott Robertson: I want to coach two nations to World Cup glory

3

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

4

Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

5

Covid-19: 45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Latest Stories

Fluoride to be added to 14 local authority water supplies

Green MP Teanau Tuiono still considering a run for co-leader

Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Covid-19: 45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Shaw acknowledges 'dissatisfaction' of Green party members

Related Stories

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

Auckland mayoral candidates egged in lively university debate

Auckland councillors to vote on future of 'precious' reserve

'Hock off' of reserve - residents upset at Auck Council vote