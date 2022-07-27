Auckland couple 'bewildered' after $7.3 million Lotto win

An Auckland couple have been left in shock after winning $7.3 million in Saturday's $14 million Powerball draw.

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, found out about the multi-million dollar win after checking the MyLotto app on Sunday.

“I noticed I had four numbers and thought that was pretty cool, then when I saw the last few circle, and the winning music played, I was completely bewildered," said the woman.

"It was a really surreal moment."

After spending some time making sure it was true, the pair decided to celebrate their good fortune.

“There was no way I was cooking after finding that out, so we ordered takeaways and opened a bottle of bubbles we’d been saving in the fridge," the woman said.

The couple are planning to take some time to decide what to do with their winnings, but already have some ideas.

"We need to sit down and have a proper chat, but we do know we’re going to pay off our mortgage and do some renovations to start with.”

Saturday's $14 million Powerball jackpot was shared with a Timaru man, who also took home $7.3 million.

It's the 10th time Powerball First Division has been struck in 2022.