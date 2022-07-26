Timaru man 'sat bolt upright' after $7.3 million Lotto win

Source: 1News

A Timaru man had to stop himself from shouting "from the rooftops" on Sunday morning after winning $7.3 million with Lotto’s Powerball First Division.

A Lotto ticket being printed.

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been playing his own numbers for years when he decided to change up his routine with a Power Dip on Saturday.

He checked his ticket the following morning before getting out of bed, unaware there had been a winner announced.

“I didn’t even know that Powerball had been won – never mind that it was won in Timaru,” he said.

“I watched my ticket as one number circled, then two, three and four, until all of the numbers were staring back at me.”

The man was shocked to see $7,333,333 stamped at the top of his electronic ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it, I sat bolt upright and kept saying ‘oh my goodness’ over and over – you never think it’s going to be you.”

While he carried on with his usual Sunday routine after claiming his win, he said it was “so hard keeping it to myself while I was around town on Sunday”.

“You dream of this moment all your life, but I never realised how difficult it would be not to shout it from the rooftops.”

He said the win is “really going to help my family”, adding: “I can’t wait to see the looks on their faces when I share the news”.

The man said he’s also looking forward to “doing some fun stuff like taking some trips overseas”.

“But I think I’ll start right here in my backyard with a scenic flight around the beautiful South Island.”

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

2

Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of boy, 14, bailed

3

Nearby security patrol fails to deter Wellington ram-raid

4

Timaru man 'sat bolt upright' after $7.3 million Lotto win

5

Surface flooding, road closures hit parts of South Island again

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 38 deaths reported, 9256 new cases

Police investigate after threats to multiple North Island schools

Trump crossed out tough talk lines in speech after Capitol insurrection

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

Pope apologises for 'devastating' school abuses in Canada

Related Stories

Flooding forces closure of part of SH1 in Marlborough

Surface flooding, road closures hit parts of South Island again

Kirsty Bentley murder: $100,000 reward to solve 1998 cold case

Christchurch to record its wettest July on record