Slips block Coromandel roads; heavy rain expected across much of NZ

Severe weather overnight has left parts of the Coromandel Peninsula inaccessible on Tuesday morning.

State Highway 25A is closed between Thames to Huakai due to slips, and to the east, State Highway 25 is closed from Waihi to Whiritoa.

Multiple main roads further up the peninsula are also closed by flooding or slips, cutting off access to Whitianga and Coromandel Town.

Around 300 properties in the area are without power.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council warns anyone who needs to travel in the region to expect delays.

Councillor and emergency management committee chair Sally Christie told Breakfast the key message was to stay home.

“There are communities cut off, but really, we are specialists here at looking after each other, we have community response plans, so look after your neighbours,” she said.

“The other really, clear message I’m wanting to tell people is not to take risks... don’t try and walk, swim or drive your way out of trouble, stay safe.”

Christie added that “by the end of the day we’ll have some roads open” but people should be prepared for more bad weather to come.

And in the Bay of Plenty, State Highway 33 is blocked by a slip between Rotorua and Paengaroa. Police warn the road is likely to be closed all day.

A heavy rain warning is in place in Bay of Plenty.

In Northland some farms have been swamp in floodwater which will take some time to recede. The flooding comes during calving season.

In the South Island there are heavy rain warnings in place for Tasman, Canterbury (north of Raikaia River) and Otago

In Christchurch, it rained through the night and the City Council are warning Christchurch and Banks Peninsula residents to prepare for more flooding and slips this week as another band of rain arrives.

Environment Canterbury has warned that the Ashburton River catchment could overflow.

"High flows expected in the Ashburton River catchment [on Tuesday] and into Wednesday,"

"Overflows possible in vulnerable areas. Please monitor your own situation and take action to prepare."

There are snowfall warnings in place for the South's higher passes.

Four sections of road are closed in the South Island due to snow including SH73 Arthur's Pass to Otira, SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass, SH8 Fairlie to Twizel, and SH8 Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass).