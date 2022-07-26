Northland beach left looking 'like it snowed' after wild weather

Recent strong winds and heavy rain in Northland have left Ruakaka Beach looking "like it snowed", according to a resident.

Sand coats trees on Ruakaka Beach after Monday's wild weather.

The area was affected by Monday's wild weather, but the scene on Ruakaka Beach, south of Whangārei on Tuesday morning was "pretty amazing" according to Kat Jones, who lives in the area.

For Jones, Tuesday morning was a chance to enjoy a rare spectacle with a beach-side fence and sand dune vegetation plastered in sand, resembling snow.

"It was the wind but also because everything was so wet, the sand just stuck to the trees," she told 1News.

"I looks like it snowed in Northland!"

Sand coats trees on Ruakaka Beach after Monday's wild weather.

"Someone I bumped into, she said she's never seen anything like it in 40 years."

"I took the kids down to have a look."

On Monday, Northland was battered by heavy downpours and severe gusts that caused slips and flooding, closing roads in the region. There were also power outages.

