Road closures as slips, surface flooding hits Northland

Multiple roads have been closed or reduced to single lanes amid slips and surface flooding caused by wild weather in Northland on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of State Highway 11, near Lemon’s Hill, after a slip led to the closure of the road in both directions, police said.

Surface flooding and rising tides have also severely affected several roads and bridges, including on State Highway 10; Kaeo and Oromahoe; State Highway 1 Whakapara; areas of Horeke; Moerewa; and State Highway 12 Taheke.

Low cloud is also limiting visibility on State Highway 1 on the Brynderwyn Hills.

It comes after heavy downpours and severe northeast gusts led to power outages to 2000 homes across Waitangi and Paihia on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, more than 11,200 customers in Auckland have been affected by power outages throughout the day, Vector said.

"By 4.30pm we had restored power to more than 9500. The crews are working through the night to restore as many as possible, where it is safe to do so," it said in a statement on Monday night.

"We’d like to thank them for their efforts in horrible conditions and customers for their patience, as no power on a day like today is tough."

Large swells from the Waitematā Harbour were also filmed slamming into Auckland's Tamaki Drive.

The strong gusts have also damaged properties across the upper North Island, including one West Auckland woman whose porch was caved in by a fallen tree.

A porch damaged by a fallen tree in the Waitākere Ranges, in Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Civil Defence Northland said on Facebook that heavy rainfall and the impending high tide on Monday afternoon may lead to surface flooding and the closure of one or both lanes of multiple state highways, including: SH1 at Whakapara, north of Whangārei; SH10 near Kaeo; Puketona and Waimate North; and SH12 at West Taheke.

Meanwhile, the Whangārei District Council said Ngunguru Road is closed in both directions due a slip, which is expected to be cleared on Tuesday. In addition, Cove Road, Waipu Gorge Road and Cullen Road are down to single lanes due to slips and landslides.

The Far North District Council said four roads remain closed in the Far North due to the weather as of 4pm, while a further 10 are reduced.

Police say motorists should travel only if necessary.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland until 10pm on Monday, according to MetService.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Auckland and Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Mount Taranaki and the Tasman region until Tuesday morning.