2000 Northland homes lose power as result of wild weather

Two thousand properties around Waitangi and Paihia have lost power this morning, and another fault has kept children home from school.

Wild weather has led to the loss of power for 2000 homes in Northland. (Source: Supplied / Northpower)

Top Energy said it was likely there had been a "major damage" to a 33 kilovolt line feeding the Haruru Substation in Northland.

The company is trying to get power back on using an alternative 11 kilovolt line.

In a Facebook post, it said its crews were working in "challenging conditions" and warned people to treat all power lines and electrical wiring as being live at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Energy is also repairing other faults in the Far North, including one at Fairburn, affecting 240 properties.

Pāmapūria School, south of Kaitaia, posted on Facebook saying the school was closed for the day as it was without power for heating, pumping water and flushing toilets.

Northpower, which operates electricity distribution and fibre networks in Whangārei and Kaipara, also said in a social media post that it was dealing with outages caused by the wild weather.

As well as all the heavy rain and strong winds, this system will also bring snow to the South Island ranges. A number of South Island Alpine Roads could see snow settling, and we have issued Road Snow Warnings, which you can check out here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/BpYhKsEHj8 — MetService (@MetService) July 25, 2022

A slip on Oneriri Road in Kaiwaka had caused trees to fall into power lines and customers should be prepared to be without power for most of the day, the company said.

The weather which caused the outages is set to continue on Monday, with orange weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

READ MORE: Flooding in places; heavy rain warnings for much of NZ

ADVERTISEMENT

MetSevice said some areas could see between 10mm and 20mm of rain falling per hour from this afternoon, with surface flooding and slips possible.

Here's an image showing the rainfall accumulations over Northland and Auckland over the past 24 hours. About 100mm in eastern parts of Northland. Less recorded around Auckland so far but more coming throughout the day. https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz for your forecast pic.twitter.com/qynTCghmxA — MetService (@MetService) July 24, 2022

Severe northeast gales were also predicted across Northland and Auckland, with gusts up to 120km/h in exposed places.

It warned the strong winds could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures and make driving hazardous.

Civil Defence Northland said in a Facebook post that the majority of the rain overnight had fallen in the northeast of the region, particularly in the area from Whangaroa through Kaeo to Kerikeri and Waimate North.

State Highway 10 near Kaeo was expected to flood due to rising river levels and motorists were advised to exercise caution.

Orange weather warnings in place

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for Northland: 12hrs from 10am - 10pm Monday, 25 July

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for Auckland from Whangaparaoa northwards, also Great Barrier Island: 16hrs from 10am Monday, 25 July - 2am Tuesday, 26 July

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for Coromandel Peninsula: 20hrs from 10am Monday, 25 July - 6am Tuesday, 26 July

Strong Wind Warning - Orange for Northland: 9hrs from 10am - 7pm Monday, 25 July

Strong Wind Warning - Orange for Auckland including Great Barrier Island: 16hrs from 10am Monday, 25 July - 2am Tuesday, 26 July

Wet week forecast for north and south

ADVERTISEMENT

MetService said the front would gradually spread rain southwards over the rest of the North Island and much of the South Island.

Northern and eastern parts of both islands would bear the brunt of the heaviest rainfall.

By Tuesday heavy rain was expected to ease over the North Island and would ease over the South Island by Wednesday, MetService said.

An unsettled westerly flow was expected to follow with more rain forecast for the second half of the week.

Road Snowfall Warnings were in force for South Island alpine passes.

"This comes on the back of an already very wet month for many parts of the country.

"Christchurch is likely to break its maximum July rainfall record set back in 1977, Auckland will end up finishing the month with its second wettest July ever, while Wellington will finish well above average July rainfall," MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers moving stock as rain sets in

Farmers in rain-drenched Northland have been moving stock to drier areas.

Colin Hannah, who farms just outside of Whangārei, said the ground on his farm was saturated, after 45 millimetres of rain fell overnight.

"The cows are probably walking-in more than they're eating at the moment," he told RNZ.

"I'm getting stuck even on the simplest places at the moment on the farm, so that gives you some idea how wet it is, and when I look at the forecast for the next week, it doesn't look too good."

He said farmers should move stock to hard ground now, if they hadn't already.

Transport in Auckland affected by weather conditions

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of public transport routes across Tāmaki Makaurau have been impacted by today's wind and rain.

Auckland Transport has advised that Gulf Harbour ferry services will be replaced by bus or shuttle. All Pine Harbour ferry services have also been cancelled, with bus replacements arranged for the 16.00 and 17.00 Auckland to Pine Harbour services.

The 13.45 West Harbour to Auckland ferry service will be replaced by taxi, as will the 14.10 service in the opposite direction.

Waka Kotahi is also asking motorists crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge to allow extra time for their journeys as speed restrictions are in place due to the high wind gusts and one northbound lane is blocked due to emergency repairs of a broken streetlight.

Gusts of 85 km/h have been recorded on the bridge this morning and temporary full closures may be required if winds reach 90km/h.

rnz.co.nz