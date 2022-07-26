Nearby security patrol fails to deter Wellington ram-raid

The manager of a Wellington liquor store ram-raided overnight says it was hit despite a security patrol being in a nearby vehicle.
The raiders hit Thirsty Liquor in Island Bay overnight Tuesday, helping themselves to a number of bottles.
Store manager Chetan Bajaj says people in a stolen Subaru station wagon smashed into the front of the store.
They weren’t put off by the nearby security.
"They just don’t care," he said of the thieves.
He said they had been hit by theft and robbery previously, but never a ram-raid.
He thought repairs could cost up to $10,000.
It comes after a store in Brooklyn was hit earlier this month.