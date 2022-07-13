Liquor store in Wellington's Brooklyn ram-raided

A liquor store in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn was ram-raided early on Wednesday morning.

Business on Cleveland Rd, Brooklyn, Wellington following a ram-raid on July 13. (Source: Supplied)

Police are investigating after they were called to the incident on Cleveland St just before 3.30am.

1News understands the liquor store is The Cellar Room, a photo showing the shops doors broken off and their frames bent sideways and inwards.

Sheets of glass, some broken, could be seen laying between a power pole and tree a few metres away.

Police said "multiple offenders" are thought to have made off with some of the store's contents, in the same vehicle used to ram the doors.

"Inquiries, including a scene examination, will be ongoing today," a spokesperson said.