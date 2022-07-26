Kayakers paddle Dunedin waterway, some students evacuate

Kayakers have been spotted making the most of the heavy deluge of rain in Dunedin by paddling down the flooded Water of Leith on Tuesday.

A kayaker paddles down the rampant Water of Leith in Dunedin on Tuesday. (Source: Philip van Zijl )

Torrential rain has struck the South Island's east coast, with warnings in place that could see Dunedin receive 90mm of rain.

That downpour saw the normally calm stream Water of Leith bulge, with officials fearing it may burst its banks on Tuesday evening.

Dunedin Civil Defence Emergency Management (DCDEM) is evacuating a small number of North Dunedin residents close the Water of Leith.

"Due to heavy rain, it is likely that the Water of Leith will overtop this evening and affect properties located between Montgomery Avenue and Leith Street (Central)," a Dunedin City Council spokesperson told 1News.

"Dunedin CDEM is working with the Police and FENZ to evacuate residents from about 35 properties as a precautionary measure.

Campus Watch staff were earlier door-knocking these properties to warn them to prepare to leave.

"We are advising the evacuated residents to stay with friends or family living in higher in areas if they can.

"Alternatively, anyone who needs accommodation, should go the evacuation centre which has opened at Dunedin North Intermediate, 34 North Road."

Students living on Dundas Street packing their bags in preparation to leave. (Source: Supplied)

"We are also keeping a close eye on the Lindsay Creek in North East Valley. As a precaution, we have evacuated several patients from the Otago Community Hospice to Mercy Hospital.

"Sandbags are available at The Valley Project, next to North East Valley School, on North Road. Sandbags are also available at Victoria Road car park beside the Dunedin Ice Stadium in South Dunedin, and in Mosgiel at the Memorial Park car park."

Some roads and rural fords are closed, and motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions.