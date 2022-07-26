Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere not running for co-leader

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has ruled herself out of her party's co-leadership race.

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere. (Source: 1News)

She told 1News last night she had not decided yet if she would run, but was having conversations and would release a statement after the Green caucus meeting on Tuesday.

James Shaw's co-leadership position was opened up for nominations over the weekend. He has confirmed he will run for the position.

READ MORE: Chlöe Swarbrick rules herself out of Green co-leadership bid

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerekere said in her statement that "like many of my fellow MPs, I received many messages following the AGM; asking me to stand and some members asking me to support other candidates".

"I have taken the time to reflect and discuss with my whānau, party members and Caucus colleagues once we were all in a clearer head space before making any decisions regarding the outcome of recent events.

"Having done so, I will not be running for co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand in this election."