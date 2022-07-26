Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere not running for co-leader

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere has ruled herself out of her party's co-leadership race.

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere.

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere. (Source: 1News)

She told 1News last night she had not decided yet if she would run, but was having conversations and would release a statement after the Green caucus meeting on Tuesday.

James Shaw's co-leadership position was opened up for nominations over the weekend. He has confirmed he will run for the position.

READ MORE: Chlöe Swarbrick rules herself out of Green co-leadership bid

Kerekere said in her statement that "like many of my fellow MPs, I received many messages following the AGM; asking me to stand and some members asking me to support other candidates".

"I have taken the time to reflect and discuss with my whānau, party members and Caucus colleagues once we were all in a clearer head space before making any decisions regarding the outcome of recent events.

"Having done so, I will not be running for co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand in this election."

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

2

Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of boy, 14, bailed

3

Nearby security patrol fails to deter Wellington ram-raid

4

Timaru man 'sat bolt upright' after $7.3 million Lotto win

5

Surface flooding, road closures hit parts of South Island again

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 38 deaths reported, 9256 new cases

Police investigate after threats to multiple North Island schools

Trump crossed out tough talk lines in speech after Capitol insurrection

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

Pope apologises for 'devastating' school abuses in Canada

Related Stories

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

Robertson 'really disappointed' over Manly pride jersey saga

Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

James Shaw confirms he'll contest Green Party co-leadership