Candidates who could replace Shaw as Greens co-leader stay silent

Potential candidates to replace James Shaw as the Green Party’s co-leader are keeping their cards close to their chest.

After a turbulent weekend where party members re-opened nominations against him, Shaw believes he remains the man for the job.

"It's not a job that you necessarily enjoy every day of the week, but it is the best job that I will ever have.

"I'm in it to win it."

While Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick ruled herself out of the running, 1News understands Elizabeth Kerekere may have her eye on the co-leader position.

Speaking at Wellington Airport on Monday evening, Kerekere said she was yet to make a decision given the "messy" situation, but would release a statement on Tuesday.

"Is this a good time [to run for co-leader] or is it not?" she said.

"I think the main thing our party is looking for is a co-leader that espouses the values of our party."

While remaining tight-lipped over her leadership ambitions, Kerekere said the Greens had "sent a strong message" over the weekend and MPs were not happy, although she said it didn't necessarily mean they wanted a change of leadership.

"I hope people do stand [against Shaw], even if they're not MPs," she said, but she also believed Shaw had been a "good, solid co-leader".

Meanwhile, Ricardo Menendez-March also ruled himself out of the running on Monday, but backed others to run if they wished.

"I do think we should be making as much space as possible to have these reflective conversations," he said.

Shaw laughed off the suggestion he'd see a challenge as a personal attack, and the odds remain heavily in his favour.

"My job is not done," he said.

The Greens caucus meet in person on Tuesday.