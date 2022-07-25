Chlöe Swarbrick rules herself out of Green co-leadership bid

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has ruled herself out of contention to be Green Party co-leader, after members opened up nominations for James Shaw's position over the weekend.

"There has been a lot of speculation," Swarbrick wrote in a Facebook post. "I am not in the running for the co-leadership. Thank you to all of the lovely and kind people who’ve expressed their confidence in me."

She called the recent activities of the party "unprecedented".

"I, like all of our Green MPs, wanted to respect the process and take time to reflect and listen. That reflection will continue in the coming days and weeks.

"Our Green movement was built to transform the systems which gave us these problems and I will continue to put everything I have into that."

She said the Green Party process was that MPs do not endorse candidates.

"If the media wants to talk leadership, let’s talk about it."

Swarbrick said leadership would be found in young people "putting their futures on the line for the climate movement", union pickets, teachers, nurses and midwives and health workers.

Shaw confirmed he would be throwing is hat in the ring for co-leadership on Monday morning.

PM Jacinda Ardern was asked about Swarbrick ruling herself out of the race for Greens co-leadership and the potential harm an ousting of Shaw could do to the Greens, a potential Labour coalition partner at next year’s election.

Ardern said the question that was relevant was does any movement of co-leadership change any ministerial portfolios.

"The answer is, it doesn't."

"We're getting on with governing," she said.

“Ultimately the political rules of any party, it’s always a matter for them."

Ardern said the Government was carrying on with a significant agenda of climate work and she had full confidence in Shaw.

She said she put Shaw in the role as Climate Change Minister because she "believed he was the right person for the job".

She said he had "incredible understanding of a very complex area, he works hard to build relationships... and in my mind helped us as a Government to make most significant change on climate action that any Government has made".