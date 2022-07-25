Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at police in Auckland

A 32-year-old man who was critically shot after allegedly pointing a gun at police in Auckland last Monday has had multiple charges laid against him following the incident.

Police cordons as seen from the corner of Murdoch Road and Dickens Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The man was shot on July 18 after an "armed incident" on Wallingford St in Grey Lynn that afternoon. He was in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the abdomen.

Acting Superintendent Grant Tetzlaff said in a statement today (Monday) the man has now been charged with aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm.

The incident unfolded after the man appeared in an "agitated state" standing outside the house that he lived in. Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said at the time, he then fired "several shots" at the house before police arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once officers were at the scene, she said they told the man several times to put down his gun. Malthus said the man didn't and raised his gun toward the officers. It was at this point that he was shot once.

The man didn't shoot at the officers, Malthus said.

She said officers immediately gave him first aid. They also searched the house he was firing at, which was empty.

READ MORE: Armed man shot by police in Auckland remains in critical condition

"There's no doubt there's an increase in firearms-related offending in Auckland. But, yes, we're [police] doing an awful lot around that space. We have a number of operations running, investigations running," Malthus said last Monday (July 18).

At the time she couldn't say if the man was known to police or if he had any gang links and said it wasn't clear what his motivation was or where he got the gun.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified and a number of investigations relating to the incident last week remain ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man is due to appear in the Auckland City District Court today (Monday July 25).