Armed man shot by police in Auckland remains in critical condition

The armed man shot by police on Monday night in Auckland's Grey Lynn remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police cordons as seen from the corner of Murdoch Road and Dickens Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

On Monday Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the man, 32, was in an "agitated state" standing outside the house that he lived in.

She said he then fired "several shots" at the house before police arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said officers immediately gave him first aid. They also searched the house he was firing at, which was empty.

On Tuesday morning police said the man "remains in a stable but critical condition".

Malthus said there wasn't any ongoing risk to the public, but that there would be an increased police presence around Grey Lynn in the coming days.

READ MORE: Police shoot, critically injure armed man in Auckland's Grey Lynn

"There's no doubt there's an increase in firearms-related offending in Auckland. But, yes, we're [police] doing an awful lot around that space. We have a number of operations running, investigations running."

She couldn't say if the man was known to police or if he had any gang links.

Malthus said it wasn't clear what his motivation was or where he got the gun.