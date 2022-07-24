Plumtree and Mooar axed as All Blacks ring coaching changes

All Blacks assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have been axed, with Crusaders assistant Jason Ryan brought in as the fallout from the series defeat against Ireland continues.

Backs coach Brad Mooar, left, and forwards coach John Plumtree have lost their jobs with the All Blacks after the Irish series defeat. (Source: Photosport)

Ryan, an integral part of the Crusaders' success alongside Scott Robertson over the past six years, will replace Plumtree as All Blacks forwards coach.

Attack coach Mooar's successor has not been named, but he will be replaced, according to a New Zealand Rugby media release. Head coach Ian Foster will assume responsibility for leading the backs "in the short term".

“Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks,” Foster said in the statement. “I have no doubt both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work.”

Foster added: “Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level. Last year we witnessed first-hand the impact he has made on Fiji’s forwards, adding to his continual growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders. His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to the RWC 2023."

Scrum coach Greg Feek has, perhaps surprisingly, been retained alongside newly acquired skills coach Andrew Strawbridge and defence coach Scott McLeod.

Joe Schmidt now formally starts his role as a selector and analyst after helping coach the All Blacks to their first-Test victory over Ireland at Eden Park.

As revealed by 1News earlier on Sunday, the All Blacks have agreed to terms with Crusaders and Fiji forwards coach Ryan, who will join the team at their camp in Wellington next week before flying out for two Tests in South Africa.

Jason Ryan has officially been announced as the All Blacks new forwards coach. (Source: Photosport)

A statement from the Crusaders read: "It is with best wishes that we announce forwards coach Jase Ryan will be departing the Crusaders as he takes on a new role with the All Blacks' coaching group as their forwards coach. Jase has been a pivotal member of our coaching group for the last six years, coming on board back in 2017. In that time, he has left his mark on this club, forging strong relationships with coaches, management, players and staff. Not to mention six Super Rugby titles!

"He is an innovator, a leader in his field, and he has instilled a strong mentality in this team and organisation of 'get better or get beaten'.

"We.. know that this is a massive opportunity to represent his country in a sport and role that he is so passionate about. We thank him for pouring his heart and soul into red & black and wish him all the best for his new role!"

Foster, who beat Scott Robertson for the top job after the 2019 World Cup, hinted at changes when he fronted the media on Friday for the first time since the series defeat to Ireland in Wellington the previous Saturday.

Both the team's attack, and the consistency of the pack's performance, have been problematic over the past 12 months, with the All Blacks losing to Argentina for the first time last year, and now losing four of their last five Tests.