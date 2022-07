A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on the Waikato Expressway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said the crash occurred at Horsham Downs, around one kilometre north of the Lake Road Overbridge at 12.15am.

A person was found with serious injuries and the road was closed while the scene was examined.

The road has been re-opened and inquiries are ongoing, police said.