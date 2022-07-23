De Groot channels axing anger into All Blacks recall

You can never deny hard work and it's exactly that which has paid off for recalled All Black Ethan de Groot.

Southland fans were looking forward to a full season with their beloved prop but Friday’s hit out against Otago turned out to be his last in Southland colours for a while with black jersey now calling.

De Groot said his recall meant a lot after missing out on the Irish series.

“I’m just stoked to get back in there,” he told 1News.

“I was pretty gutted when I didn’t get named into the [Ireland] series so I just went away putting a bit of work in.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said Friday after confirming he’d selected the 24-year-old that they were impressed with his response to missing the cut.

“He’s done what we’ve asked him to do the last six or seven weeks,” Foster said.

“He’s a lot leaner, a lot fitter.”

In fact, de Groot’s disappointment over being called out for his fitness and work rate fuelled his return.

“I’ve lost a few kilos - I won’t say how much but I’ve been working hard,” he said.

“You’ve just got to turn something negative into a positive and look at it as an opportunity.

“I obviously felt sorry for a couple of days for myself but now I’ve just got to get back on the horse and get stuck back in.”

Southland assistant coach Dave Hill said de Groot’s diligence was inspirational for other Stags.

“He knows what it takes now, he’s had a taste of it, he’s had a taste of the other side of footy and I’m sure he’ll get in there now and won’t take it for granted,” Hill said.

“But we sure will miss them.”