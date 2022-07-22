Death of man after vehicle incident in Dunedin 'unexplained'

Source: 1News

Police are treating the death of a man after a vehicle incident in Dunedin on Thursday night as "unexplained".

Officers were called to Eglinton Rd, near Unity Park, around 7.30pm after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

He died at the scene.

"We understand a group of people were present at the scene prior to this man's death and welcome any information you may have that will help us understand what happened," a police spokesperson said.

Cordons are in place on Eglinton Rd while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

New ZealandAccidentsDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Carlos Spencer almost counted out after brutal Whatuira flurry

2

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

3

'Individual responsibility' key in climate change fight - expert

4

All Blacks set to keep under fire coach Ian Foster

5

Security check sees some residency applications delayed

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 26 deaths reported, 8728 new cases

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44

'24 hour shifts' - Aged care sector staff shortages at crisis point

Death of man after vehicle incident in Dunedin 'unexplained'

Rio police raid kills at least 18, sparks outrage

Related Stories

Person dead after house fire in Greymouth

Report into speed changes near Picton crash scene 'chilling'

Horror Picton crash: December report recommended lower speed limit

Clean-up ahead for parts of Otago, Canterbury after flooding