Death of man after vehicle incident in Dunedin 'unexplained'

Police are treating the death of a man after a vehicle incident in Dunedin on Thursday night as "unexplained".

Officers were called to Eglinton Rd, near Unity Park, around 7.30pm after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

He died at the scene.

"We understand a group of people were present at the scene prior to this man's death and welcome any information you may have that will help us understand what happened," a police spokesperson said.

Cordons are in place on Eglinton Rd while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.