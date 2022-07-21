Watchdog investigating police over Alan Hall's wrongful murder conviction

The Independent Police Complaints Authority has confirmed it's investigating police actions in relation to the wrongful murder conviction of Alan Hall.

Alan Hall (file photo). (Source: 1News)

It’s now the third investigation that has been opened since Hall’s conviction was quashed in the Supreme Court in June.

Crown Law is also investigating its work on the case, and the police will review its original investigation into Arthur Easton’s murder.

Hall, aged 23 at the time, was wrongfully convicted of murdering Easton at his home in Papakura in 1985.

He spent 19 years in prison and a further 17 years on strict parole.

In June, after the Supreme Court's decision, Hall told 1News he wasn't angry. But, he wanted answers.