Silver Ferns legend happy being a netball mum at national champs

Hundreds of the country's top age group netballers have descended on Christchurch for the Under 18 National Championships.

This year there are 38 teams, equating to more than 400 people when you add in coaching and support staff.

Among them is Josie Seymour who is representing Christchurch. If that last name rings a bell, it's because she's the great Julie Seymour's daughter.

"My mum knew when I was little, I wouldn't be a shooter because I've never been very accurate," she joked.

Josie, aged 17, is playing for Christchurch Red as one of their key defenders.

"She's done better than me I never made an under 18 rep team. I actually never made any rep team 'til after high school," said Julie.

Julie said Josie grew up following her to every training and game day, and it's always been their "special bond".

"Out of my four children, she's the one who jumped into netball from a young age," Julie said.

It perhaps comes as no surprise that Josie wants to now follow in her mum's footsteps.

"Yeah, I'd definitely like to wear the Fern one day," said Josie.

"She [mum] has just always said to do my best and have fun. She's never put pressure on me to be amazing. She just wants me to make sure I'm enjoying myself."

Josie added she's grateful to have Julie in her corner, as she can be quite hard on herself.

The tournament runs until Thursday, outdoors, regardless of the weather hammering the South Island.

Netball New Zealand said the championship was important because it was a critical step on the high-performance pathway. It acts as the nurturing ground for future National League and ANZ Premiership representatives.