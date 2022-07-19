Flooding, slip cut off Aoraki/Mount Cook, Lake Ōhau villages

Source: 1News

Flooding and a slip has cut off the South Island villages of Aoraki/Mount Cook and Lake Ōhau.

The bridge into Lake Ōhau has been washed out, with the Waitaki District Council saying the village and the lodge are cut off. Civil Defence is responding.

"We will need to build a temporary road which will take time," the council said.

The bridge into Lake Ōhau washed out.

The bridge into Lake Ōhau washed out. (Source: 1News)

State Highway 8 from Omarama to Twizel, which Lake Ohau Rd is off, has been closed due to flooding.

Further north, SH80 between Ben Ohau and Mount Cook has been closed due to a slip, cutting off Aoraki/Mount Cook Village.

It comes as an active front brings more heavy rain to the South Island and severe gales across central New Zealand. MetService has issued a number of weather watches and warnings.

The watches and warnings are mainly in place into Tuesday afternoon.

Around 200 homes in parts of Canterbury are without power according to Orion.

Canterbury Civil Defence and Emergency Management says it has activated its emergency coordination centre in response to the severe weather.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said State Highway 6 is now closed from Haast to Lake Hawea due to flooding, falling trees and strong winds.

State Highway 8 Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass) is also closed due to slips and flooding.

A section of SH77 from Blackford Rd to Mount Hutt Station Rd is closed due to a washout.

State Highway 83 from Omarama to Kurow is closed due to flooding.

State Highway 94 Te Anau to Milford, meanwhile, is closed due to an avalanche hazard.

Environment Canterbury said 535mm of rain had been recorded so far at Mt Cook, 250mm at Mistake Flats and 195mm at Arthur's Pass.

Further east it said it had recorded 84mm into the top of the Opuha River catchment at Clayton, and 120mm into the top of the Ashburton River South Branch catchment at Boundary Creek.

It said some rivers and streams originating from the main divide - Ahuriri, Omarama and Otematata - had caused "localised flooding issues" and would remain high through Tuesday.

The Omarama Gazette reported properties alongside the Omarama Stream, including the Top 10 Holiday Park, were evacuated last night as flood waters rose.

Environment Canterbury said it's actively monitoring the Opihi River in the Milford Huts area and river conditions in other areas.

In South Canterbury, Environment Canterbury said out of river flows from the Rangitata River could occur across farmland.

The same goes for the Orari River and lower Waitaki River.

