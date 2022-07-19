Photos: Slips, flooding, high rivers hit parts of South Island

Source: 1News

Flooding and a slip have cut off have cut off the South Island villages of Aoraki/Mount Cook and Lake Ōhau after heavy rain hit the area.

Stock near the Ashburton River
Rakaia River on July 19
The swollen North Branch Ashburton River
Flooding near Ashburton River
A slip on Double Hill Run Road in the Upper Rakaia Gorge
The bridge into Lake Ōhau washed out.
Flooding at Top 10 Holiday Parks in Omarama.
Heavy rain in the South Island has seen flooding, washouts and two villages being cut-off.
Stock near the Ashburton River (Source: 1News)

The bridge into Lake Ōhau has been washed out, with the Waitaki District Council saying the village and the lodge are cut off. Civil Defence is responding.

Further north, SH80 between Ben Ohau and Mount Cook has been closed due to a slip, cutting off Aoraki/Mount Cook Village.

It comes as an active front yesterday brought heavy rain to the South Island and severe gales across central New Zealand.

New ZealandWeather NewsChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Covid subvariant BA.2.75 found in NZ community for first time

2

10,424 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 21 deaths reported

3

Covid-19 death reporting to change - ministry

4

Flooding, slip cut off Aoraki/Mount Cook, Lake Ōhau villages

5

Irish prop cited for high tackle on Brodie Retallick

Latest Stories

10,424 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 21 deaths reported

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

Opinion: All Blacks' biggest surprise package in Irish Tests

Photos: Slips, flooding, high rivers hit parts of South Island

Covid-19 death reporting to change - ministry

Related Stories

Video shows holiday park in Canterbury's Omarama swamped by flooding

Coastal erosion turns Canterbury property into beach

Gusts of 150km/h recorded as high winds slam parts of South Island

'Extreme caution' urged in south as heavy rain, strong winds forecast