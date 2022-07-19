Photos: Slips, flooding, high rivers hit parts of South Island

Flooding and a slip have cut off have cut off the South Island villages of Aoraki/Mount Cook and Lake Ōhau after heavy rain hit the area.

The bridge into Lake Ōhau has been washed out, with the Waitaki District Council saying the village and the lodge are cut off. Civil Defence is responding.

Further north, SH80 between Ben Ohau and Mount Cook has been closed due to a slip, cutting off Aoraki/Mount Cook Village.

It comes as an active front yesterday brought heavy rain to the South Island and severe gales across central New Zealand.