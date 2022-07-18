Police at 'serious' shooting in Auckland's Grey Lynn

Police are at the scene of a "serious" shooting in Auckland's Grey Lynn on Monday night.

Police cordons as seen from the corner of Murdoch Road and Dickens Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

"There is no information to suggest there is any ongoing risk to the public," police said.

There is a large police presence blocking Murdoch Road.

A resident told 1News they heard at least two loud bangs but weren't sure what they were.

Social media users in central Auckland reported hearing shots and a police helicopter overhead.

Police haven't yet provided details of any injuries.

"Further information will be provided as available," police said.



