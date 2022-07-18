Police at 'serious' shooting in Auckland's Grey Lynn

Police are at the scene of a "serious" shooting in Auckland's Grey Lynn on Monday night.
"There is no information to suggest there is any ongoing risk to the public," police said.
There is a large police presence blocking Murdoch Road.
A resident told 1News they heard at least two loud bangs but weren't sure what they were.
Social media users in central Auckland reported hearing shots and a police helicopter overhead.
Police haven't yet provided details of any injuries.
"Further information will be provided as available," police said.