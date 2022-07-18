Man dies after house fire in Otago's Palmerston

Source: 1News

A man has died after a fire at a house in the Otago town of Palmerston.

The fire broke out at the property late on Sunday night, with emergency services being called at around 11.15pm.

Police say firefighters pulled the man unconscious from the building.

CPR was commenced, but the man was not able to be revived.

Waitaki District Council said in a statement the fire was at one of its community housing units.

"Tenants of the neighbouring units have been temporarily relocated and no other properties are directly impacted."

The council said it was saddened to hear about the death and it offers condolences to the family and friends of the man.

Police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

A scene examination will be carried out today (Monday).

