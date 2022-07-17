All Blacks v Ireland: Police 'pleased' with fans' behaviour

Police say there were "no major issues" and they were generally "pleased with the behaviour in town" after last night's match between the All Blacks and Ireland.

All Blacks wing Will Jordan loses a high ball against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

However, police said there was one incident - three people were trespassed from Wellington's Sky Stadium for invading the pitch.

"Otherwise, there were no major issues," police added.

Ireland came out on top on Saturday night, winning the deciding third Test match 32-22 against the All Blacks.

It is the first time since 1998 that the All Blacks have lost two Tests in a row at home.

The pressure is now on New Zealand’s coaching panel, headed by Ian Foster.