Ireland claim historic series win over All Blacks

Relive our live updates of tonight's Test match between the All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

FT: NZL 22-32 IRE

That does it. A better second half from the All Blacks but the Irish deserved this win and they deserved this series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plenty of questions now for Ian Foster and Sam Cane. They came out with a similar gameplan in the first half and were punished heavily and only in the second half when they started to hold on to the ball did they look like they had a chance of pulling off, dare we say it, an upset.

Stay with us. We'll have all the breakdown on our website from here.

79min: NZL 22-32 IRE

That'll do it. The All Blacks look lost trying to get the ball out of their 22 and it results in a knock on. Irish are celebrating on the sidelines and they have every right to.

77min: NZL 22-32 IRE

The Irish conjure another intercept and kick it downfield to keep the All Blacks at bay. All Blacks look to run it back with a chip kick from inside their 22 in desperation but Ireland are all over it and kick one through. Mo'unga scrambles but is taken down inside his in-goal. Goal line dropout coming.

76min: NZL 22-32 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

That might just do it. All Blacks work the ball for 12 phases and earn a penalty advantage from it 5m out. They come back for that advantage and Fakatava takes it quickly. The All Blacks hit the line again but the Irish force another turnover! Irish clear and the All Blacks will have a lineout on the Irish 22.

73min: NZL 22-32 IRE

A great run gets the All Blacks into the Irish 22 but there's a turnover and Lowe clears. Another wave of attack to come then, starting with an All Blacks lineout 35m from the Irish line.

72min: NZL 22-32 IRE

Sexton finds touch but the throw in from the lineout isn't straight. All Blacks with another scrum, this one 35m from the Irish line but time is running out..

71min: NZL 22-32 IRE

IRELAND ARE FIRED UP! They get the shove at the scrum putting the All Blacks on the back foot. Fakatava tries to scramble but gets smothered. All Blacks try to get to it but are penalised for an illegal cleanout and the Irish let the All Blacks know how big that moment is. Kind of mars the arrival of the newest All Black, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. What a time to come in.

ADVERTISEMENT

69min: NZL 22-32 IRE

Superb run from Savea off the back of the scrum and he gets the offload off to Jordan who streaks down the right wing. He's taken down 5m short and there's an offside advantage for the All Blacks. They can't use the ball so we come back for that and Savea opts for a scrum on the Irish 5m, right in the middle of the field. Perfect attacking platform.

68min: NZL 22-32 IRE

Another kicking duel but the All Blacks come out on top with a rare knock on from the Irish. All Blacks scrum on the Irish 10m.

67min: NZL 22-32 IRE

Superb clearance from Lowe after the restart. All Blacks lineout on halfway now.

66min: NZL 22-32 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

IRE TRY! The maul works again and Sexton is paid back in buckets. 15 left here.

64min: NZL 22-25 IRE

Superb play from the scrum and the Irish get to within five metres. The ball is at the back and Savea goes for it but is penalised for doing so from an offside position. Sexton with three on offer but he backs his boys and goes for the corner. Sam Cane has now been taken off for Dalton Papalii with Ardie Savea now captain.

61min: NZL 22-25 IRE

Changes galore coming in as the Irish are handed a scrum from a Cane knock on. All Blacks front row is all gone and Fakatava is in for Smith.

60min: NZL 22-25 IRE

NZL TRY! WHAT IS GOING ON?! Ireland clear from the restart and the All Blacks come back at them but again they've been penalised as the Irish get over the top of the ball. Sexton opts to kick for goal to chew up some clock and potentially grab another three. He kicks it and IT'S OFF THE POSTS! All Blacks scramble to get to it and try to clear but it's tipped! They get the ball back, move it right and Will Jordan gets an inside ball and breaks into the backfield. He's looking for support, has no one and says "I'll go for it!" AND HE WINS THE RACE TO THE CORNER! It's a wild second half here.

ADVERTISEMENT

56min: NZL 17-25 IRE

IRE THREE! Cane is penalised again in the ruck and Sexton eases the pressure with a kick from right in front. That pushes it back out to a crucial two-score lead.

54min: NZL 17-22 IRE

All Blacks look to attack again from the restart but there's a knock on. Irish scrum on the All Blacks' 10.

53min: NZL 17-22 IRE

NZL TRY! AKIRA IOANE GOES IN! The halftime chat must've done something as this is a different looking All Blacks outfit here. Barrett finds the sideline with the penalty from the yellow card, the lineout is clean on the Irish 22. They drive to within 10m. It comes out and Ioane storms in to score. We have a game on our hands.

51min: NZL 10-22 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

IRE YELLOW! Porter is sent packing but not as punished as Ta'avao despite it being eerily similar. No doubt there will be some chat from that.

51min: NZL 10-22 IRE

A kicking duel takes place from the lineout and eventually Lowe ends it with a kick into touch, giving the All Blacks a lineout on halfway. However, in the kicking chaos Retallick is down. The TMO is coming in here for potential foul play as replays show Porter has made an upright tackle and made head-on-head contact with Retallick - similar to Angus Ta'avao last week.

49min: NZL 10-22 IRE

Ireland nab an intercept after the lineout and kick for some territory but it's not great as Barrett has all the time in the world to find a response and he does. Finds touch with it too and the Irish will have a lineout just outside their 22.

47min: NZL 10-22 IRE

Ireland look to attack off their lineout but Savea gets in on the ruck and earns a penalty! Great work from the No.8. Barrett kicks for touch and it's an All Blacks lineout on halfway.

ADVERTISEMENT

46min: NZL 10-22 IRE

Ireland restart and it's meant by a deafening "All Blacks" chant from the crowd. Smith boxkicks and Ireland control it on halfway. Smith then tries to get on the ball and he's penalised for it. Back on the back foot now as Sexton kicks for the corner and gets his side a lineout on the All Blacks' 22.

44min: NZL 10-22 IRE

NZL TRY! What a start from the All Blacks! Where has this been!? TMO awards the try after their BEST passage of the series. Jordie with the extras!

42min: NZL 3-22 IRE

Ireland clear but fail to find touch and the All Blacks bring it back inside the Irish half. Great passage of play here and they rumble towards the Irish 22. Ball is shifting left and right, left and right as the All Blacks look for a hole. 11 phases and they're into the Irish 22. Barret makes a linebreak! 5m away. Ardie Savea is stopped short! 18 phases now and there's an advantage! Ball comes to Reece and he's stopped short. 23 PHASES NOW! It comes to Savea again and he storms over! Barnes isn't sure about the grounding so it's going to the TMO. What a start!

40min: NZL 3-22 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

We're back underway in Wellington. 19 points is the biggest EVER margin the All Blacks have been behind at halftime in a Test match. Can they pull off the comeback? Barrett's kick gets us going.

HT: NZL 3-22 IRE

Garry Ringrose dives in to score for Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

And the throw is not straight. So that's us for the half and what a half from the visitors. The All Blacks have come in with a similar kicking strategy to last week and the Irish have again stepped up to the challenge. Superb 40 from Bundee Aki for the visitors. Not a lot to highlight from the All Blacks who are again being punished for basic errors on the ball. A very big halftime chat coming up for Ian Foster.

Stay with us team. We'll be back for the second half shortly.

40min: NZL 3-22 IRE

The hooter goes but the All Blacks earn a penalty and kick for touch. With a lineout 30m from the Irish line, there's one last chance to get something from this half.

ADVERTISEMENT

38min: NZL 3-22 IRE

IRE TRY! Beautiful short ball and the Irish are in again. Sexton with the extras and gets a personal milestone as he crosses the 1000 Test points mark. 90s left in the half.

36min: NZL 3-15 IRE

All Blacks in deep trouble here. They lose the lineout and Ireland attack! They move it to the right wing and with little space left kick back infield. The All Blacks get back to it but under a world of pressure knock the ball on. Irish scrum 10m from the All Blacks line in the middle of the field - a perfect attacking position just before halftime.

35min: NZL 3-15 IRE

Again Ireland clear deep from the restart and challenge the All Blacks to crack their defence. They try for eight phases but make little ground so Barrett opts for a cross kick to Reece and it works. But the follow up is poor and there's a knock on. Ireland kick again and the All Blacks start their second wave. Eventually it comes to Jordan who tries to kick for the 22 but it's deflected into touch. All Blacks lineout on the Irish 10m line. Long passage of play there. Plenty of huffing and puffing.

32min: NZL 3-15 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

IRE THREE! Sexton delivers the goods. Keeps it low and has just enough to get over the crossbar.

31min: NZL 3-12 IRE

Ireland clears off the restart and the All Blacks look to bring it back. However, there's an illegal cleanout at the ruck and the All Blacks are penalised again. There's some talk from Ireland's leaders about whether to kick for the corner or not but in the end Sexton gestures for the tee. They'll look for free from 49m out - right on the edge of his range.

28min: NZL 3-12 IRE

IRE TRY! Superb run from Keenan and he's in in the corner. Ireland catch the All Blacks napping with a skip pass to the left wing and Lowe with one to beat gives a no-look pass to Keenan and he runs it the rest of the way to score. Any momentum the All Blacks had is gone.

26min: NZL 3-5 IRE

Some positive phase play as the All Blacks make their way slowly into the Irish 22 but they can't find that big break they're looking for. Instead, Ireland force a turnover and in their desperation, the All Blacks are penalised for trying to get it back. Ireland kick for touch and get a lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

ADVERTISEMENT

24min: NZL 3-5 IRE

The restart comes to Retallick and me makes a brilliant run to get the All Blacks going again. The ball comes to the backline and again with space spotted, Jordan kicks and the Irish scramble. Sexton gets back there but his clearance is ugly. All Blacks lineout 30m from the Irish line.

23min: NZL 3-5 IRE

NZL THREE! Sexton is penalised for some foul play at the ruck and with it right in front and close, Cane calls in Jordie again and he's got it right this time. All Blacks on the board.

21min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Irish look to make indents but Whitelock gets the turnover. It comes to the backline for a counterattack! Havili has it, sees space and kicks for the corner. He's got the All Blacks a 50-22! All Blacks lineout 20m from the Irish line.

19min: NZL 0-5 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland look to kick it through from the scrum but Smith reads it perfectly, takes it and goes to ground inside his 22. With no halfback, Beauden steps in to send it to his brother Jordie who makes the clearance. Irish lineout on halfway.

18min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Another small win for the Irish! All Blacks look to set a maul but Ireland find Taylor alone and wrap him up. The maul grinds to a stop, the ball can't come out and Barnes blows the whistle. Irish scrum about 30m from the All Blacks' line.

17min: NZL 0-5 IRE

The All Blacks again go the high ball from the lineout and Jordan gives chase. He's there to contest it but can't control it and it's a knock on. Irish get it and kick down field. It's an ugly kick but gets the job done. All Blacks lineout just outside their own 22.

15min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Irish kick from the scrum and the All Blacks recover on halfway. Savea makes a good run and finds support with the offload. It makes its way to the left wing with Jordie Barrett and with no room he kicks back in field. Irish scramble and get to it before clearing. All Blacks lineout 35m from Irish line.

ADVERTISEMENT

14min: NZL 0-5 IRE

It takes a few resets but finally the ball comes. Couple of quick hits gets the All Blacks an easy 10 metres but Ardie Savea looks for a pick and go but knocks it on doing so. Another scrum now. Irish feed just outside their 22.

11min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Ireland chase the dropout and get there to contest it but there's a knock on in the process. No advantage for the ABs so we get our first scrum of the evening. It's on the Irish 10m line near the right sideline.

10min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Aki looks to make a turnover but he's penalised for going off his feet. It's kickable so Jordie Barrett steps up with the tee from 45ish metres out. But he's pushed this to the right of the posts and the points go begging. 22m dropout to come.

8min: NZL 0-5 IRE

ADVERTISEMENT

Peculiar move from Barrett. He gets it from the lineout and sends it sky high. It comes down on the Irish line but they take it easy enough and call mark for the free kick. That kick finds touch and we'll do it all again with an All Blacks lineout 30m from the Irish line.

7min: NZL 0-5 IRE

Barrett goes deep on the restart and Aki brings it back. Ireland clear but won't find touch so the All Blacks set up with it on halfway. That leads to a head high tackle on the next play and the All Blacks get a penalty. Chance to respond now as Barrett finds touch and it's a lineout 30m from the Irish line.

5min: NZL 0-5 IRE

IRE TRY! The Irish have scored early for the third straight Test! Classic drive from the maul and they're in. Sexton with the extras afterwards from the left sideline but he hooks it to the left - the early damage has already been done though.

3min: NZL 0-0 IRE

It appeared the All Blacks had pulled off a turnover after Ireland attack in the midfield from the lineout but there's a penalty instead. Cane done for an illegal cleanout. Easy three points on offer but Sexton kicks for the corner. They want to start strong again!

ADVERTISEMENT

2min: NZL 0-0 IRE

Smith clears from the kickoff but doesn't find touch so Ireland bring it back inside the All Blacks' half. It's another positive start for the Irish as they attack down the left wing and storm into the All Blacks half. One pass to go but Beauden Barrett makes the intercept! He goes down near the line and with him out of the play, David Havili clears. Ireland lineout on the All Blacks' 22.

KICKOFF:

Referee Wayne Barnes gives the signal, Johnny Sexton gets us going and we're underway in Wellington!

7:05pm:

Some passionate renditions of the national anthems are followed by the haka. Aaron smith leads it - interestingly, the All Blacks have shifted away from the arrowhead formation and instead are in three straight lines. Cane has the likes of fellow veterans Sam Whitelock and Dane Coles alongside him and there's plenty of mana in this one. We're moments away now!

6:55pm:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams are on the field and there's a big roar for both teams. You've got to admire the patches of green making their voices heard in amongst the sea of black.

6:50pm:

The All Blacks have been forced to make some late adjustments to their 23 tonight. Akira Ioane has been promoted to starting blindside flanker for Scott Barrett. Karl Tu'inukafe is in for Aidan Ross on the bench and Tupou Vaa'i fills the void left by the promoted Ioane.

6:45pm:

You can't ask for much better conditions in Wellington - Dry track, not much wind and clear skies overhead. Add to that a sold out Cake Tin crowd the likes we haven't seen since the 2017 Lions Tour and you have all the makings of a special evening of footy.

6:30pm

Beauden Barrett seeks to spark the All Black attack against Ireland at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ireland, Saturday’s deciding third test against the All Blacks represents a “chance of a lifetime.”

For the first time, the team finds itself in a position to secure a series over the All Blacks. Charged with confidence after a first-ever test win in New Zealand last weekend, Ireland can feel the pull of history.

The All Blacks in contrast have done their best in a turbulent week to shut out the torrent of criticism which followed their second-test loss and to present a bold face to the world. To do anything else but project calm and determination would likely only make Ireland more certain it has the All Blacks on the ropes.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said Saturday’s test would be “a good challenge.” Head coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks “love these occasions.” Backrower Ardie Savea said he and his teammates “love being written off.”

In reality, no amount of false bravado can disguise the pressure the All Blacks are under or stave off the consequences which would flow from a loss on Saturday.

A year out from the World Cup, New Zealand is grappling with an unprecedented form slump. Its loss last Saturday was its third in its last four tests, its fourth to Ireland in their last seven meetings and it has dropped to fourth place on world rankings, its lowest spot since records began.

Failings that led to last weekend’s loss are familiar to All Blacks fans; lack of discipline, a shortage of fundamental handling skills, an under-developed kicking game and a general lack of direction and common purpose. Though those problems have recurred over the last few years in matches against England, Ireland, South Africa and France no measures taken by the All Blacks coaches have been able to correct them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite those losses, the makeup of the All Blacks team has been remarkably stable and New Zealand Rugby has retained faith in Foster. All that might change if Ireland wins again on Saturday and public confidence in the team drops to a new low.

Foster mostly has shrugged off calls for his replacement, saying criticism goes with the job and “you get used to it.”

“Individually you go through the same emotions as the team,” Foster said. “When we don’t win there’s a lot of internal reflection on what we’re doing then you get into gear and start nailing the next week.

“That’s where I’m at. I can’t wait to play Ireland in Wellington.

“Everyone else is learning this is a high-quality team we’re playing against. This is a great examination for us. We’ve got to show we’re smart and learning as well.”

Ireland coach Andy Farrell may face an easier task than Foster in preparing his team for Saturday’s match. Ireland already knows it has the ability if it plays well to beat the All Blacks and the importance of the match needs little explanation.

“We are making sure that everyone realizes this is it,” Farrell said. “This is the game that we all want. It’s the chance of a lifetime, a massive occasion that we want to be able to deal with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t get any tougher than this. New Zealand are at their best after a defeat. It’s where we want to be, the series on the line. It’s exactly where we want to be.”

Squads

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tuungafasi, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo’unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carberry, Keith Earls.