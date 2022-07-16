Pressure squarely on ABs coaches after Ireland seal series

Ireland have won a Test series in New Zealand for the first time, their pulsating and historic 32-22 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday night leaving New Zealand’s coaching panel, headed by Ian Foster, hanging by a thread.

Ian Foster looks on prior to the third Test against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

It is the first time since 1998 that the All Blacks have lost two Tests in a row at home.

And make no mistake, although the home side roared back into it in the second half with a desperation badly lacking in the first stanza, they were well beaten by a rejuvenated Irish side that again had too many answers.

A week after their victory in Dunedin in what was a surreal match which featured cards of both colours and questionable officiating, there will again be debate about the performance of referee Wayne Barnes and his officials – particularly around their rulings on foul play.

The crucial moment came in the 50th minute when All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick was forced to leave the field with a head injury after colliding with tackler Andrew Porter, the Irish prop.

Rather than show Porter a red card for the clash of heads, however, Barnes showed Porter only a yellow. Retallick didn’t return. In Dunedin, prop Angus Ta’avao was red carded despite having far less time to react to his tackle on Garry Ringrose than Porter.

Regardless, the All Blacks effectively lost this match in the first half when they trailed Ireland 22-3 at the break. The Irish showed far greater composure and attacking flair to score three unanswered tries to look well on track for their historic achievement.

Ireland celebrate after scoring against the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks' response was headed by Ardie Savea, who was virtually unstoppable on his way to crossing the line, with fellow loose forward Akira Ioane, who enjoyed one of his best Tests, following suit by crashing through three would-be defenders to the line.

That narrowed the score to 22-17 and the All Blacks were back in it. Beauden Barrett appeared more alive to opportunities, with wings Will Jordan and Sevu Reece far more influential. The comeback was on.

And yet, Johnny Sexton’s penalty gave Ireland extra comfort – and he hit the crossbar with another long-range attempt, before Jordan scored an extraordinary long-range try after an inside ball from Savea – the No.14 skinning Sexton on the outside on his way to the line.

The momentum was still with the All Blacks, but a ruck penalty awarded against Savea gave Ireland the attacking opportunity they required and they effectively sealed the match and series with a try for replacement hooker Rob Herring.

Needless to say, from an All Blacks perspective it came far too easily – and this is just one area that will be scrutinised by supporters and perhaps the New Zealand Rugby board over the coming days and weeks.

With two potentially tough Tests against South Africa to come, this is approaching crisis time for Foster and company as the All Blacks have lost four of their last five Tests.

Yet another talking point was Foster taking off his captain Sam Cane with 15 minutes remaining. He was replaced with Dalton Papalii despite the game still being in the balance.

Like in their previous two Tests in the series, the All Blacks were on the back foot from the start.

They were bullied in a lineout drive in the build-up to Josh van der Flier’s try, and, while they attempted to steal back the momentum with their defence – and Cane was prominent here – they returned to their befuddled state when James Lowe displayed a quality sleight of hand for Hugo Keenan’s try and were completely bewildered for Robbie Henshaw’s.

The All Blacks’ malfunctioning lineout was a symptom of a wider malaise, and while their plans were disrupted by Scott Barrett’s withdrawal before kick-off due to an Achilles strain, they presumably had plenty of time to plan for his absence.

All Blacks wing Will Jordan loses a high ball against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

Ioane was a late replacement in the No.6 jersey but it was reported before kick-off that Barrett didn’t train fully on Tuesday.

Ireland were cute again, too. They complained loudly and elaborately at any potential All Black misdemeanour and had props take a knee with convenient injuries when the All Blacks stretched them with a weight of possession.

But they also defended brilliantly and attacked with a calmness and creativity that was beyond the All Blacks.

In short, they looked very well coached, and the All Blacks; rattled, confused, short of ideas, did not.

Ireland 32 (Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Herring tries; Johnny Sexton 3 cons, 2 pens)

All Blacks 22 (Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane, Will Jordan tries; Jordie Barrett pen, 2 cons)

Halftime: 22-3