Beloved Napier possum museum to shut its doors

The iconic Opossum World in Napier is closing down after nearly 50 years of business, but possum lovers can still take home a slice of history with some of the furry critters hitting Trade Me.

Opossum World co-owner Lynette Jarvis said it’s been heart-breaking letting go of the museum.

“I’ve had quite a few tearful moments, I’ll tell myself 'come on stop crying and go open the shop',” she said.

Covid has had a huge impact on the small business which relies on international tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We really wanted to continue the shop so the museum could stay but unfortunately with the museum being free, which I've always wanted it to be, it doesn't pay the rent, so that become the crux of it in the end.

“There's just not enough foot traffic and tourism back soon enough for us to make a go of it here in the CBD,” Lynette said.

Hawke’s Bay local Sue Roberts said she was devastated to hear the shop was closing down.

“I’ve been to the shop a lot; I buy items for overseas family especially and the children love the cave, and they love the animal in the front. Such lovely material it’s so sad to see them leave,” she said.

The museum has a range of informative possum facts including a graphic life cycle of a possum.

Opossum World co-owner Ian Jarvis said he had many favourite possum exhibits.

“The red car with possums singing on top is always a favourite and also the small trap with a finger trapped and a sign reading 'this was our last shoplifter', that always gets a laugh,” Ian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keen possum punters have until July 22nd to see the furry critters in the museum, or they can try to snag a piece of possum history on Trade Me.