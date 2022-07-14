Upper North Island in line for another drenching

After this week's drenching, there could be more bad weather on the way for parts of New Zealand.

MetService says a low is expected to move southeast over the upper North Island on Thursday evening and early Friday.

"There is still uncertainty regarding the timing and depth of this low, but it is likely to bring a period of heavy rain to parts of the northern North Island impacted by recent heavy rainfall, and also strong southwest winds."

Is has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Northland, which is in place from 11am Thursday until 3am Friday, with up to 70mm of rain expected to accumulate.

Is has also issued a number of heavy rain watches for parts of the upper North Island, including for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

It's in place from 2pm Thursday to 4am Friday.

A watch is in place for Bay of Plenty for 14 hours from 6pm Thursday, 14 hours from 7pm Thursday, and 13 hours for Hawke's Bay north of Mohaka from 9pm Thursday.

There are also overnight strong wind watches for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

Earlier this week there were more than 40 weather warnings and watches in place as slips, fallen trees, flooding and snow hit many parts of New Zealand.

One person died after a vehicle was swept away while trying to cross a river on the outskirts of Dunedin.