Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

Source: 1News

One person is dead after a vehicle was swept away trying to cross a river on the outskirts of Dunedin.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident happened on Tuesday night with emergency services called to Silverstream near Silverstream Valley Road at North Taieri just after 9pm.

Police say the vehicle "was swept away attempting to cross a ford".

They say two people "were initially able to get out of the vehicle however a third occupant was unaccounted for".

A body was later located in the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

New ZealandAccidentsDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

2

Woman dies after shooting in Auckland’s Henderson

3

Savea substitution in All Blacks loss a mistake from officials

4

Analysis: US VP addressing Pacific Islands Forum a 'diplomatic coup'

5

Auckland woman who died on driveway after attack named

Latest Stories

Woman dies after shooting in Auckland’s Henderson

Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

Expected OCR rise won't spell immediate inflation relief - economist

Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

Ireland beat Māori All Blacks for the first time

Related Stories

One dead after Hawke's Bay crash

Bus driver shortage brings reduced services for Otago region.

One person dead after ute 'went off the road' in Taupō

Driver behind risky overtaking that led to crash comes forward