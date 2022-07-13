Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

One person is dead after a vehicle was swept away trying to cross a river on the outskirts of Dunedin.

The incident happened on Tuesday night with emergency services called to Silverstream near Silverstream Valley Road at North Taieri just after 9pm.

Police say the vehicle "was swept away attempting to cross a ford".

They say two people "were initially able to get out of the vehicle however a third occupant was unaccounted for".

A body was later located in the vehicle on Wednesday morning.