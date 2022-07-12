LIVE: Power outages, travel disruption as wild weather lashes NZ

Follow 1News' live updates as strong winds and heavy rain buffet much of Aotearoa as a low pressure system moves down the country.

What you need to know

- The severe weather may be moving fast but it is packing a punch, MetService says

- More than 40 weather warnings and watches are in place for heavy rain, severe gales and snow into Wednesday at the latest

- A number of state highways around the country are affected by slips, fallen trees, flooding and snow

Trucks traversing flooded paddocks near Rangiahua, Northland, on July 12. (Source: Te Karere)

Live updates

11.49am - More state highways around the country are being affected by the weather.

SH1 Blenheim to Seddon in Marlborough is closed due to flooding and the same goes for SH63 St Arnaud to Renwick in Tasman. SH10 in Northland's Kaeo is also closed thanks to flooding.

Meanwhile, SH8 is now closed from Twizel to Fairlie due to snow.

A digger works to clear a slip blocking SH1 near Auckland's Puhoi. (Source: 1News)

11.42am - In the Manawatū, Horizons Regional Council says river levels are being monitored.

"At this stage we are still anticipating a floodgate opening for Moutoa on the Manawatū River between Shannon and Foxton around midnight tonight. Farmers who lease the Moutoa spillway have been contacted and gate crews are on standby," Horizons controller Craig Grant said.

"Operation of the Makino Stream floodgates near Feilding is looking less likely now. However, we will be watching this closely this afternoon when the rain is forecasted to arrive as localised rainfall can impact the stream quickly."

I spy snow 🧐❄



Check out this webcam loop from Mount Cook Airport. You can see the snow accumulating on the bench, and the bush bending under the weight.



How much snow do you think has fallen? 📏🤔 pic.twitter.com/ly1AjIbd0v — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

Grant remarked that it looks like the Manawatū catchment will be most impacted by the rain, with soils saturated and rivers, streams and drains "already pretty full".

11.35am - Returning to electricity, properties in Plimmerton, Pukerua Bay, Titahi Bay, Whitemans Valley and Blue Mountains have lost power.

Whitemans Valley and Blue Mountains appear to be the worst affected, with more than 127 customers without power.

11.24am - Police say three trampers who got stuck due to a fast-moving river near the base of the Tuahu track in the Manawaru area, Waikato, have been rescued.

Police said the trampers were extracted by helicopter and are currently undergoing a medical assessment.

Police were notified the trampers were in trouble at around 9.20am.

11.14am - Returning to the slip in Auckland's Puhoi, the NZTA says motorists should delay their journeys or detour via SH16.

It described traffic in the area as "very heavy" and said those using SH1 should exit at Silverdale or earlier.

"The closure will remain in place until crews are able to clear the slip."

11am - On the electricity front, Buller Electricity Ltd says the district is without power except for Karamea, which remains on generators.

Buller Electricity said the power was turned off for safety reasons due to the number of lines down. This has seen around 4500 customers without power.

The majority of customers can expect their power to be back on this afternoon, while the rest won't get it back until tomorrow.

In Auckland, Vector says strong wind gusts early this morning caused a small number of localised power outages.

10.52am - Meanwhile in Nelson, crews are working to remove a large fallen tree from Hill St, which has forced the road to close. It also brought down powerlines.

A trampoline was also blown over a fence in Richmond. When 1News arrived a neighbour was trying to hold it down while another tied it to the fence.

1News reporter Jessica Roden had to be pitch in to help make sure it didn't blow away completely.

Damaged trampoline at Nelson property. (Source: 1News)

10.45am - Waka Kotahi NZTA says SH80 Aoraki Mt Cook Highway is now closed due to heavy snow.

Meanwhile, SH67 Granity to Mokihinui and SH6 Ross to Franz Josef are closed due to downed power lines.

There appears to be too much snow for the ski fields, with Roundhill Ski Area in Tekapo closed. They say they could get 30-100cm. All of their webcams are a total whiteout too.

Snow in Kimbell on July 12. (Source: Supplied)

A snowy drive in Kimbell on July 12. (Source: Supplied)

10.28am - Truck driver Gary Vaughan has told 1News he was heading south to Kaukapakapa's Flat Top Quarry when he "ran into" in the Puhoi slip.

It was spreading across the road and he said he couldn't stop in the rain. With nowhere to turn around, Vaughan said he's waiting for trucks behind him to back up to see if he can turn around somewhere.

Mau Bason, who works for Wharehine Contractors Ltd, reckons it will take around five hours - or more - to clear the slip.

"It looks like the ground is still falling and a big tree is still holding it up with a power pole on top. If rains carry on it might get worse."

9.51am - Some info from MetService on what Wellington has seen so far: In the 12 hours to 8am there's been around 15-30mm of rain.

In terms of winds, a station in Lower Hutt reached 85km/h around 6am, while a station in the city's port reached 110km/h at 7am.

💨💨💨

It was a windy wake up for many this morning:

‣ Northland 135km/h

‣ Auckland 115km/h

‣ Coromandel 105km/h

‣ Bay of Plenty 100km/h

‣ Wellington 113km/h



There are still many Warnings and Watches in force today for Severe Gales. See the detailshttps://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/pR79YsgIaT — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

9.36am - Here is an update on the public transport situation in Auckland and Wellington: In Auckland, a number of bus services have been affected on the Hibiscus Coast due to a fallen tree on Whangaparaoa Rd.

A number of ferries in the city have been cancelled due to the weather. They include Gulf Harbour, Pine Harbour and West Harbour ferry services. There are bus service replacements.

A fallen tree on Auckland's Whangaparaoa Rd on July 12. (Source: Supplied)

In Welllington, trains on the Johnsonville Line have been suspended between the city and Ngaio due to a slip on the tracks. Buses are running between Wellington and Ngaio instead, while trains are shuttling between Ngaio and Johnsonville.

9.21am - Heavy rain and strong winds in Auckland have driven a yacht up onto rocks on Tamaki Drive.

A boat driven up onto the rocks on Auckland's Tamaki Drive. (Source: Supplied)

9.14am - Snow is already falling around inland areas of the South Island. Here's a photo 1News has been sent from the Upper Rakaia Gorge.

Snow in Upper Rakaia Gorge, Double Hill, on July 12. (Source: Supplied)

9am - Here is a summary of the latest weather affected state highways: Strong wind warnings are in place for part of the Desert Rd; SH6 Hokitika to Fox Glacier; SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast; SH6 Westport to Hokitika; SH67 Westport to Mokihinui; and SH7 Hanmer turnoff to Springs Junction.

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill has been closed due to snow, while SH25 north of Whitianga has been closed due to a large slip.

SH1 is now closed between Orewa and Warkworth due to a large slip and fallen trees.

8.30am - Some parts of Northland have had up to 100mm of rain in the 24 hours to 7.30am. There was surface flooding in Kaeo.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said part of SH1 had been closed in Horeke on the Hokianga Harbour in Northland.

A person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a tree fell on a truck on Takahue Road, Kaitaia. The road is now open.

In Auckland the Harbour Bridge remains open but Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning of strong winds until 9am on Tuesday. They advise motorists to consider using an alternative route.

Waka Kotahi said in an update at 8.25am that State Highway 1 between Orewa and Puhoi, north of Auckland, will be closed due to fallen trees and a slip. Travellers are urged to avoid the area or be prepared to detour via SH16.

In the South Island, SH8 Fairlie to Lake Tekapo is closed due to snow and ice.

The latest radar showing the back edge of the rain to the west of Auckland. Strongest gusts so far in the region 115km/h at Manukau heads. https://t.co/tks2Q488UD pic.twitter.com/j6ezu7X2UA — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

7am - Here is a recap of the weather warnings and watches in place around the country: An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Coromandel Peninsula; Bay of Plenty including Rotorua; Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay; Taupō and Taihape; Mount Taranaki; Tasman; Tararua Range; Marlborough including Kaikōura Coast; Canterbury excluding Christchurch and Banks Peninsula; and North Otago and Dunedin.

Up to 160mm is expected to accumulate in some of these places.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne; Hawke's Bay; Tararua District and parts of Wairarapa; Christchurch and Banks Peninsula; coastal Clutha; Northland; Auckland; Great Barrier Island and Waikato.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, parts of Tasman, Buller and parts of Westland.

Gales up to 140km/h can be expected in some of these places.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for Northland; Coromandel Peninsula; Waikato; Waitomo; Taumarunui; Taranaki; Bay of Plenty; Rotorua; Taupō; Taihape; Whanganui; Manawatū; Kāpiti-Horowhenua; Wellington; Marlborough Sounds; parts of Hawke's Bay; Wairarapa; Tararua District; parts of Tasman; parts of Westland; and Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

In Auckland the Harbour Bridge remains open but Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning of strong winds until 9am on Tuesday. They advise motorists to consider using an alternative route.

An orange heavy snow warning is in place for parts of the Canterbury high country, while a heavy snow watch is in place for North and Central Otago, along with Queenstown Lakes.

🌧🌧🌧



Since midday yesterday Kerikeri has recorded just shy of 100mm of rain.



Auckland has had between 30-70mm and Coromandel between 50-120mm.



Lots of warnings are currently in force, get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/dkldc1bgwU — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

MetService said snow down to 400m in Canterbury and 500m in Otago is expected to fall.

Warning amounts are also expected about and above 500m over inland Canterbury, south of Waimakariri River.

Warning amounts are also possible above 600m in the remainder of inland Canterbury and inland Otago.

A number of road snowfall warnings are also in place.