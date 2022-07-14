Tuivasa-Sheck to debut off bench as ABs named for series decider

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named his side for Saturday's crucial series-decider against Ireland in Wellington with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck set to make his debut.

Foster announced his team in the capital on Thursday after his side went down to Ireland 23-12 the week before in what was the Irish's first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Foster has made five changes to the lineup that ran out in Dunedin, with the biggest adjustment being the return of Sam Whitelock at lock from his concussion, allowing Scott Barrett to move back to the No.6 jersey.

“It’s tough having a loss but the tough weeks are often the most exciting,” Foster said.

“A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team.”

In the front row, Nepo Laulala has come straight into the starting XV at tighthead with Ofa Tuungafasi moving to the bench.

The backline has also had an injection of Crusaders put into it, with Sevu Reece moving to the left wing for the promotion of Will Jordan to the starting lineup at No.14 while David Havili will start in the midfield alongside Rieko Ioane.

Foster has also handed former NRL star Tuivasa-Sheck a potential debut in the No.23 jersey as part of a revamped bench for Saturday's Test.

"To be named to play, what an honour," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Already it's been a weird emotion, doing all the photoshoots with the jersey on, but just to lace up as a player and see your jersey with your name on top of it and All Black number - it'll be a bit overwhelming but I've got to zone in as quick as I can.

"But right now, what a buzz man."

Joining Tuivasa-Sheck on the bench is experienced hooker Dane Coles, who will cover starter Codie Taylor, while Akira Ioane has also been called into the reserves for the loose forwards.

All Blacks v Ireland, Wellington, 7pm, Saturday July 16

1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Sam Cane [C], 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Akira Ioane, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Folau Fakatava, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck*