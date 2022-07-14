Man arrested after jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

A man has been arrested and charged after the armed robbery of an Auckland jewellery store on Wednesday afternoon.

Brownsons Jewellers robbery at Meadowbank St Johns. (Source: 1News)

Just before 1pm, two people had entered Brownsons Jewellers at the Meadowbank Shopping Centre in St Johns with a gun.

They had smashed several jewellery cabinets with a hammer before fleeing in a car.

Detective Inspector Scott Armstrong said a 45-year-old man had been located and taken into custody at a West Auckland address.

Armstrong said officers had recovered items allegedly stolen from the store at the address.

He said the man had been charged with a raft of serious offences, including aggravated robbery, presenting a firearm, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

"The investigation is still ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests being made over this matter," Armstrong said.