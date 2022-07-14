Man arrested after jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested and charged after the armed robbery of an Auckland jewellery store on Wednesday afternoon.

Brownsons Jewellers robbery at Meadowbank St Johns.

Brownsons Jewellers robbery at Meadowbank St Johns. (Source: 1News)

Just before 1pm, two people had entered Brownsons Jewellers at the Meadowbank Shopping Centre in St Johns with a gun.

They had smashed several jewellery cabinets with a hammer before fleeing in a car.

Detective Inspector Scott Armstrong said a 45-year-old man had been located and taken into custody at a West Auckland address.

READ MORE: Brazen jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Armstrong said officers had recovered items allegedly stolen from the store at the address.

He said the man had been charged with a raft of serious offences, including aggravated robbery, presenting a firearm, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

"The investigation is still ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests being made over this matter," Armstrong said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

'I'm going to cry' – All Blacks star reveals turbulent recall

2

Man injured falling from Auckland roof while fleeing police

3

Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

4

Mexted hoping Foster changes things up for decider with Irish

5

Billy Joel announces first NZ show in 14 years

Latest Stories

Man arrested after jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Upper North Island in line for another drenching

Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win

'Real concern' older age groups more affected in Omicron wave

US tourist falls into Mt Vesuvius crater after selfie attempt

Related Stories

Upper North Island in line for another drenching

Man injured falling from Auckland roof while fleeing police

Govt's anti-gang proposals well targeted - expert

Papakura mum ensuring disabled son lives life to the fullest