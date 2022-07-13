Brazen jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Two people are at large after an armed robbery at an Auckland jewellery store on Wednesday afternoon.

Brownsons Jewellers robbery at Meadowbank St Johns. (Source: 1News)

Police said two people entered Brownsons Jewellers, located at Meadowbank Shopping Centre in St Johns, just before 1pm with a gun, before smashing several jewellery cabinets with a hammer. They then fled in a car.

A neighbouring store worker told 1News she saw two boys robbing the jewellers and described hearing loud bangs.

She said she hid under her counter during the robbery and said she was "very scared".

No one was injured and no shots were fired, police said.

The area has been cordoned off while inquiries are underway and any witnesses are urged to contact police.