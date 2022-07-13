Brazen jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Source: 1News

Two people are at large after an armed robbery at an Auckland jewellery store on Wednesday afternoon.

Brownsons Jewellers robbery at Meadowbank St Johns.

Brownsons Jewellers robbery at Meadowbank St Johns. (Source: 1News)

Police said two people entered Brownsons Jewellers, located at Meadowbank Shopping Centre in St Johns, just before 1pm with a gun, before smashing several jewellery cabinets with a hammer. They then fled in a car.

A neighbouring store worker told 1News she saw two boys robbing the jewellers and described hearing loud bangs.

She said she hid under her counter during the robbery and said she was "very scared".

No one was injured and no shots were fired, police said.

The area has been cordoned off while inquiries are underway and any witnesses are urged to contact police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Brazen jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

2

Woman found dead in car had lost legal battle over mother's estate

3

Official Cash Rate hits 2.5% as inflation soars

4

Gun found at Auckland property after 'suspicious man' reports

5

11,464 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 29 deaths reported

Latest Stories

Facial recognition software considered by government agencies

Jill Biden apologises after remark about Latinos causes stir

Opinion: Why being tough on crime won't help

How to spot a concussion and what to do next

Birmingham breakdown: The 233-strong team set to represent NZ

Related Stories

Opinion: Why being tough on crime won't help

Woman found dead in car had lost legal battle over mother's estate

Gangs crackdown: Suite of new rules released by government

Gun found at Auckland property after 'suspicious man' reports