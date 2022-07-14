Bunnings to lift price of beloved sausage sizzle in Australia

For the first time in 15 years, Australia's much loved Bunnings sausage sizzle is going up in price.

Aussies will now have to pay an extra dollar for a sausage, with the price going up from $2.50 to $3.50.

The fundraiser is the latest casualty of rising living costs in Australia, with community groups and charities facing tough times.

Good news for Kiwis though - Bunnings told 1News the price of their sausage sizzles in New Zealand will remain the same at $2.50.

Bunnings New Zealand director Ben Camire said more than $4.8 million has been raised in the last five years.

"Every cent raised at the Bunnings sausage sizzle goes directly to the community group," he said.