Bunnings to lift price of beloved sausage sizzle in Australia

Source: 1News

For the first time in 15 years, Australia's much loved Bunnings sausage sizzle is going up in price.

Aussies will now have to pay an extra dollar for a sausage, with the price going up from $2.50 to $3.50.

The fundraiser is the latest casualty of rising living costs in Australia, with community groups and charities facing tough times.

Good news for Kiwis though - Bunnings told 1News the price of their sausage sizzles in New Zealand will remain the same at $2.50.

Bunnings New Zealand director Ben Camire said more than $4.8 million has been raised in the last five years.

"Every cent raised at the Bunnings sausage sizzle goes directly to the community group," he said.

WorldCost of LivingEconomyAustraliaFood and Drink

