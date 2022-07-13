Top diver Down-Jenkins pulls out of Comm Games for mental health

Kiwi diver Anton Down-Jenkins has withdrawn from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games for his mental health.

Anton Down-Jenkins competing at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Down-Jenkins made the tough call on Tuesday evening with the event less than three weeks away.

"This decision is ultimately about me and putting myself and my mental health first so I can continue to succeed in the future,” said Down-Jenkins.

Down-Jenkins was considered a medal prospect in Birmingham after finishing eighth at last year's Tokyo Olympics in the 3m springboard final.

However, the 22-year-old, who also competes for the University of North Carolina, said he wasn't up to his own standards after a tough build-up.

"My coach is also based offshore which has made it really hard to train," he said.

"Unfortunately, I’m not where I want to be with my diving and have decided it’s in my best interests to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games."

It means the New Zealand diving team has now decreased to seven members, six of which will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts.

The veteran of the group, Liam Stone, was set to compete with Down-Jenkins in the 3m synchronised springboard but will now only contest the individual 3m and 1m springboard events.

Joining Stone is three high schoolers in 17-year-olds Arno Lee and Mikali Dawson as well as Maggie Squire - the youngest member of the squad at 16.

Rounding out the side is fellow debutants Luke Sipkes, Nathan Brown and Frazer Tavener.