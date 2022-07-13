Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

Taika Waititi gatecrashed partner Rita Ora's live interview on Australian TV on Wednesday morning.

The British singer was being interviewed on Chanel 7's Sunrise when the Kiwi director decided to join the fun.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director surprised both Ora and the Sunrise presenters when he appeared behind the singer, showing off some dance moves.

Ora told Waititi to get out of her shot, but quickly invited him back on camera where he joked he couldn't hear the presenters before proceeding to jump out of frame.

The pair have been the focus of much speculation from the press and public since they made their relationship public in early 2021.

Rumours have been circulating that the couple is now engaged, however Ora and Waititi have remained tight-lipped on the subject.