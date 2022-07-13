Changes incoming on free RATs and masks - 1News understands

The Government on Thursday is set to announce changes which could make free rapid antigen tests and masks easier to access, 1News understands.

People collecting rapid antigen tests in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is still not considering moving back to the Red traffic light setting, despite rising Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths, but there will be more information on Thursday about "what we can do to focus even more" on isolation, masks and vaccinations.

There were 11,464 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, 729 people in hospital with the virus and 29 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Ardern has been asked numerous times over the last two weeks if the country could move to Red in light of rising cases.

Meanwhile, the health system has reported it is groaning under the pressure of the pandemic, staff shortages and a surge of winter illnesses.

From Fiji, Ardern was asked about the issue again on Wednesday.

"The consideration for us is - what are the measures that will make a difference to our numbers? We know what they are. Isolation if you have Covid... mask use, and vaccination.

"Even if you've had Covid, we are seeing reinfection again, please wear your mask, if you haven't been boosted, and in particular if you're immunocompromised or 50 plus, go out and get that next booster.

"They are the most important things we could be doing right now."

Ardern said Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall on Thursday would be "talking a little bit more about what we can do to focus even more on those three important principles".

She said gathering limits would not have the same impact as isolation, masks and vaccinations.

Moving to Red would restrict gathering limits indoors to 200 people and Ardern previously said there was a "real question mark" over how much of an impact that would have.

New Zealand moved to the Orange level of the traffic light system in mid-April.