11,464 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 29 deaths reported

There are 11,464 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 729 people in hospital with the virus, 19 more than Tuesday.

Eighteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced another 29 deaths of people with Covid-19. They had died over the past five days.

Of the 29 people who have died, one was aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 10 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Fourteen were men and 15 were women.

Eight were from the Southern District, seven were from the Auckland region, two each were from Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, the Wellington region, Canterbury and South Canterbury, and one each were from Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay and MidCentral District.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1737.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 19.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 9710, up from 7591 a week ago, and up on 9550 24 hours ago.

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (264), Auckland (3642), Waikato (774), Bay of Plenty (538), Lakes (244), Hawke's Bay (549), MidCentral (443), Whanganui (220), Taranaki (192), Tairāwhiti (79), Wairarapa (138), Capital and Coast/Hutt Valley (1220), Nelson Marlborough (363), Canterbury/West Coast (1756), South Canterbury (127) and Southern (910).

The location of five cases is unknown.

A total of 3887 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 18,292 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 67,926. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 355 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, 11,548 community cases were announced.