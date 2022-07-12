11,548 new Covid cases, hospitalisations pass 700

There are 11,548 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours to Tuesday.

It brings the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers to 9550. On Tuesday last week, that figure was 7246.

The total number of confirmed community cases is 1,441,186.

The ministry also announced another 19 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths had occurred in the past four days.

Of the deaths, one person was from the Auckland region, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Taranaki, two were from Whanganui, one was from Hawke's Bay, four were from MidCentral, one was from Lakes, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, five people were in their 80s and eight people were over 90 years old.

The total number of publicly reported deaths in people with Covid-19 is now 1707.

There are 710 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 21 since Monday. Seventeen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The last time hospitalisation figures were higher than 700 was in April.

The seven-day rolling average of people in hospital with Covid-19 is now 613. This time last week, it was 436.

The average age of people in hospital is 64.

On Monday, the ministry reported 8395 new Covid-19 cases in the community.