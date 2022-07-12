Savea substitution in All Blacks loss a mistake from officials

World Rugby has quietly admitted the officials got it wrong when Ardie Savea was not allowed back onto the pitch during the All Blacks loss to Ireland on Saturday, 1News understands.

Savea made way for a replacement just after the 30th minute mark as Angus Ta'avao was given his marching orders for a tackle on Garry Ringrose that led to a head clash.

READ MORE: Ardie Savea prayed on sideline after 'confusing' sub

While it was believed Savea should've been allowed back on the field later in the game, the officials said he couldn't.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the All Blacks have moved on from their disappointing Dunedin display and turned their attention to this weekend's decider in Wellington.

Take officials out of the equation, the biggest public criticism of the All Blacks - an apparent lack of a plan B.

READ MORE: All Blacks 'disappointed' but 'embracing' pressure, says Cane

"I think people are probably right to say that," hooker Dane Coles said on Tuesday.

"If you look at the last three games we've been put under pressure and we haven't adapted well enough.

"We've got some real experienced players out there, we've got to put our hand up, all of us, we need to turn up this week and sort it out."