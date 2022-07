Heavy rain on Tuesday has seen a Coromandel golf course resemble an archipelago, with one green now an island surrounded by water.

Footage taken by Jason Berry at Titoki golf course in Whangamatā shows the green just above floodwaters.

MetService said the Coromandel had received between 50mm and 120mm of rain since 12pm on Monday.

🌧🌧🌧



Since midday yesterday Kerikeri has recorded just shy of 100mm of rain.



Auckland has had between 30-70mm and Coromandel between 50-120mm.



Lots of warnings are currently in force, get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/dkldc1bgwU — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Wild weather was seen throughout the country on Tuesday, with flooded paddocks, fallen trees and heavy snow among the chaos.