Auckland woman who died on driveway after attack named

Police have named a woman who died following an attack in Grey Lynn, Auckland on Saturday.

Cockburn St Grey Lynn. (Source: 1News)

She was Cecilia Ozyurteri, 62, of Auckland.

A man appeared in Auckland District Court on Monday charged with her murder.

Police originally responded to reports of a woman being assaulted on Cockburn St at 8.25am on Saturday.

Local residents, who wish to remain anonymous, told 1News they saw a woman woman lying injured on a driveway and came to her aid. They say she had "serious head injuries".

They tried to protect her from an alleged offender and put her in the recovery position.

A man was seen being arrested by police. He had cut marks on his feet, one resident said.

An eyewitness says the man was Tasered and appeared to be in "some distress".