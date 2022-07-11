10 youths arrested after Auckland ram-raid

Ten youths have been arrested after an Auckland ram-raid in the early hours of Monday morning.

Elizabeth Dairy, Belmont.

Elizabeth Dairy, Belmont. (Source: Google Maps.)

Police say just before 1am a stolen car was used to gain entry to a dairy on Lake Rd, Belmont.

They believe the ages of those involved in the ram-raid range from 12 to 17 years old.

"Multiple offenders have entered the store and taken items before fleeing in two other vehicles," a police spokesperson said.

"It was later established both these vehicles were stolen."

The police helicopter then tracked both cars as they travelled south over the Harbour Bridge.

Members of the public had their own cars damaged as they fled the scene according to police.

Police say one of the cars was spiked and came to a stop on St Johns Rd, St Johns. Five people were arrested.

The second car came to a stop near Westfield Manukau and five people were found nearby and arrested.

Six youth will be referred to Youth Aid and four others are due to appear in the Youth Court.

