A man has been arrested over a serious assault on a taxi driver which occurred on Saturday night in the Hawke's Bay township of Flaxmere.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police were notified of the assault around 11.20pm.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in court tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to injure.