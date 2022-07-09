More NZ Monkeypox cases will likely emerge - expert

With the Ministry of Health (MoH) announcing the first case of Monkeypox in New Zealand today, an epidemiologist says "it is important to be careful about protection," as more cases are likely in the coming weeks.

WHO officials say the disease spreads in a different manner to Covid-19 – through close physical contact. (Source: Breakfast)

The Ministry of Health (MoH) says a person in their 30s, who lives in Auckland and recently returned after travelling overseas, is now the first reported case of Monkeypox in New Zealand.

But while MoH says there is no evidence of community transmission, Arindam Basu, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Canterbury, thinks it's only a matter of time.

"Over the next few weeks, more Monkeypox cases will likely emerge."

He says now more than ever it's important that the public keep up the hygiene habits established over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Monkeypox and Covid-19 are different diseases and spread through somewhat different pathways, but at a personal level, personal hygiene measures and protection with masks are super important for both diseases, especially as Covid-19 cases will continue to rise.

"Being watchful about contacts, keeping a diary, and getting the tests at the first instances of common cold-like symptoms may [also] be helpful."